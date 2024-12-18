Shoppers on alert after recent crimes reported at Ward Parkway Shopping Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shoppers are on alert after recent crimes at Ward Parkway Shopping Center in south Kansas City.

The incidents, including a car theft and a car burglary, along with a crime involving a 79-year-old woman , have heightened customer awareness.

KCPD crime datareveals a string of crimes occurred last week, among them an assault, a business robbery, and car thieves taking Patty Scheier's car.

Scheier, who left her car locked and parked in front of PetSmart, discovered her vehicle missing when she finished shopping.

“I came out. I had a package I was going to put in my car," Scheier said. "My spot was empty. I noticed two piles of glass on both sides of the vehicle, and then I called my husband and said my car was stolen."

Scheier's experience highlights the vulnerability of shoppers when they walk away from their parked vehicles.

“I want people to know that even just jumping out of your car for a second and locking your car doesn’t deter criminals," she said. "It doesn’t matter and I had my key fob.”

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis studied Kansas City, Missouri Police Department crime data over the past month.

The reports reveal other crimes at the mall, including assault, theft, and property crimes.

These incidents have created a sense of urgency among shoppers with security at the shopping center.

“I would like to see more security present," said Shannon Jonietz, a shopper. "It doesn’t seem like there seems to be a presence you can feel. You see them drive by every once in a while, but you don’t see them a lot."

Scheier agrees with Jonietz.

“I want them to be more vigilant than doing a cruise in the parking lot," Scheier said. "Maybe they should be dispersed walking through the parking lot. Three days in a row violent crime is happening here on Ward Parkway. Where is the extra security and the steps to help people?”

After waiting 24 hours for a response, a Ward Parkway Mall representative did not answer Abundis's questions about how they were addressing the crimes.

“I'm always aware of my surroundings to make sure I’m not getting hit by the cars," Jonietz said "I'm watching for people, I'm also watching out for people if they need help."

Another shopper said she pays attention to her feelings.

“If you feel off, or something's not quite right, don’t second guess it, ever,” said Shellie Mason.

Shoppers are urged to be vigilant with the holiday season in full swing and the shopping center expected to be even busier.

Police recommend people keep valuables out of sight, lock their vehicles, and always be aware of their surroundings.