Short-term rental owners, neighbors weigh in on proposed ordinance changes

KANSAS CITY, Mo — In the latest addition of short-term rental ordinances to Kansas City’s council agenda, members held two pieces of legislation debating both density requirements and the halting of approvals for non-owner-occupied units in residential areas.

Both ordinances are up for discussion again during Wednesday’s Neighborhood Planning and Development Committee meeting.

Kristen Doppelt owns and legally operates her own short-term rental. She helps manage about 70 others for her business Cozy in KC and started an alliance for short-term rental owners.

“Getting to have people come in from all over and talk about how amazing our city is and check out and say we had such a great time we can’t wait to come back,” Doppelt said. “That is why we continue to do this.”

Neighbors like Laura Burkhalter, who live in the Southmoreland neighborhood, said the proposed changes are essential to reclaiming their blocks from the hundreds of rentals illegally operating.

“There is a need, but they can’t overrun the neighborhoods and that’s what we want to protect,” Burkhalter said.

Doppelt said the alliance is ready and willing to make a compromise with neighbors, allowing for density requirements but they want the ability to add short term rentals to residential neighborhoods without the requirement of the owner living on the property.

“We understand that the neighborhoods need to breathe, and we want to give them that opportunity,” said Doppelt, ”We just don’t want to see our business be completely eliminated over the next couple of years.”

The city council said in its April 19th meeting, they will not stop short-term rental owners who are operating legally from continuing their businesses.

The proposed ordinance does state, if a new short-term rental owner wants to start operating a until without the owner living in the residence, they must do so in a commercial area.

Burkhalter says she’s taking PTO to be sure these ordinances are passed.

“Instead of having a relaxing afternoon,” she said. “I’m going to spend it at city hall to make sure my neighbors and myself are protecting our neighborhoods.”

Owners like Doppelt would like to push for more tweaks before they are approved in the weeks to come.

“I’m feeling excited about the spring because all of our properties are licensed,” Doppelt said. “We will be able to host a lot of people in Kansas City, which is what we love. Knowing that a potential ban on the industry is on the horizon does dampen things a lot.”

The Neighborhood Planning and Development Committee meets Wednesday at 1:30 in city council chambers.

