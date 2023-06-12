Short-term rental owners sue Kansas City, Missouri, over new ordinances

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than 20 short-term rental owners filed a lawsuit against Kansas City, Missouri, concerning its new rental ordinances just over a month after the city changed where new rentals can operate and how many are allowed in certain areas.

“We’re asking the city, 'Timeout, okay?'” said Megan Duma, lawyer and short-term rental owner. “Process the applications that you had and then you can start fresh with your new people. But it’s not fair to these people that have reasonably relied on the 2018 ordinance.”

Duma represents the 36 plaintiffs, including 26 individuals, in the case.

The suit was filed with three goals in mind: processing applications under the 2018 ordinance, not enforcing the 2023 ordinances and sending the new ordinance back to the city council for revisions.

In less than six months, the city published two audits on short-term rentals and changed the structure and enforcement of the business.

“You’re going to take everything away from us in a matter of 45 days when you didn’t enforce anything for almost 5 years? It’s ludicrous,” Duma said. “It has to be stopped, and we are going to ask a judge to help us.”

Christine Shuck is one of the plaintiffs listed in the suit. She operates a short-term rental next to her own residence and is planning to finish renovations on a second nearby property by the end of the year.

“Very anxious,” Shuck said. “Honestly, we’ve put every penny of our income into this. I have no savings. This is our retirement plan.”

Shuck is a foster and adoptive parent with three children. She said the short-term rental business allowed her to stay at home with her children and pursue her writing career.

When Shuck decided to turn the vacant property next to her home into a revenue stream, she originally had a permit. However, that was in 2019, and it lapsed without her knowledge.

She said she submitted a new permit application in April 2023 but was denied after the new ordinances were approved by the city council.

The city of Kansas City confirmed to KSHB 41 all applications pending before the ordinance changes were not carried over to the neighborhoods department for review.

KCMO will start accepting new applications, under the new rules, on Thursday — the same day enforcement begins.

“I just want the city to do their job,” Shuck said. “I want them to do what we paid them to do, which is process the application. And they are not doing that.”