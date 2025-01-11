'Shouldn't be this hard to help': Homelessness advocates want to see more resources in Johnson County

LENEXA, Kan. — While there are plenty of resources for those experiencing homelessness in Kansas City, Missouri, resources are lacking across the state line as cold temperatures continue to grip the Kansas City area.

Project 10-20, located in Lenexa, has been operating at full capacity since opening its doors in early December.

"We've put a lot of people in motel rooms so far this year, trying to keep that capacity down. But that's not an answer either, because, you know, they go to a motel for three nights, and they're still homeless on the fourth day," said Barb McEver, co-founder of the shelter.

The shelter which operates temporarily during the winter cold months, has the bed space for up to 30 people, but McEver said it's not enough compared to the growth the county has seen.

According to the PIT count, from Jan. 2023 to Jan. 2024, the county has had a 6% increase in homelessness.

"It makes me feel a little bit helpless. I feel good, you know, I'm glad that we can do what we do. But again, it's not enough. And you know, even though these chairs will be filled, there are people that come to the door that aren't going to be able to sit in these chairs because we just don't have room and that's the hard part," said McEver.

Advocates in the county had hoped the county's long-term solution of transforming the La Quinta Hotel in Lenexa into the first year-round shelter would have offset those numbers.

County commissioners voted against it and left those needing a space during times like this to depend on limited resources.

"I think we should be ashamed. I mean, we need to get on it, and we need to get on it now and come up with the year-round, longer-term solution that would help people through crisis. I mean, there are people in crisis, and they need help in and out," said McEver.

The county currently has provided those in need of a warm space with two temporary daytime warming centers, but McEver said it's still not enough.

"We've been open 42 nights, or there this will be our 42nd night. I think we've seen about 175 different people. And that's just, we're only a little over a quarter of the way through the four months."

Since commissioners voted against the shelter in Lenexa, there have been no new plans for future resources in the county.

McEver said she hopes everyone can come together to help tackle an issue that will continue to grow if a solution is not found.

"We need to treat people humanely and with dignity, and again, shouldn't be this hard to help."

Project 10-20 is currently in need of more volunteers and items to provide for their guests.

