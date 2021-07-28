Simone Biles withdraws from individual all-around competition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — USA Gymnast Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

USA Gymnastics released a statement saying she made the decision after further medical evaluation, in order to focus on her mental health.

According to USA Gymnastics, she will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether or not she can participate in next week's individual event finals.

Jade Carey will participate in her place in the all-around.

Carey had the ninth highest score in qualifications.

You can read the full statement below.

https://twitter.com/USAGym/status/1420266286441922562

This news comes less than 24 hours after Simone Biles withdrew from the team final.

She said the emotional toll of the Olympics, not a physical injury, led to that decision.