Single mothers get free oil changes, car maintenance from partnership between church, auto service shop

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Derek's Automotive Service can crank a car in and out​ in under 30 minutes, but on a day when they should be closed, they ended up being quite busy. Their only customers were people like Kara Musgrave, who left with gratitude instead of a bill.

"(It means) the world because I'm a single mom of three and I couldn't afford the $60 to $70 oil change," Musgrave said.

It's the reality of close to a dozen moms that The Summit Church in Lee's Summit and the car shop got to hear from on Saturday. They partnered together to pay car maintenance bills for almost a dozen single moms.

The partners expected to spend a couple thousand dollars in free oil changes for a total of 50 mothers this weekend, but it was still worth it for the handful who showed up.

"We had one mom who had to get her car jumped to get here. She was late for the appointment and was apologetic and Austin and I talked and said we could do a battery. We were able to bring a battery back and it was emotional immediately," said Chris Chandler, the associate pastor for The Summit Church.

It's so much more than an oil change.

"I've said it a few times, it's giving me goosebumps," said Austin Sanders, a co-owner of Derek's Automotive.

For some single moms, it's one gesture that makes their lives easier for a few more months. Musgrave was three to four months past due for a visit.

"It's hard, it's hard. I don't have the words for it," she said. "Not having a job, I was blessed with the opportunity to get it done."

The Summit Church and Derek's Automotive Service are working together to bring back the event in the future.

—