KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A sinkhole buckled pavement Thursday afternoon and forced the closure of a two-block stretch of Quivira Road in Lenexa.

The 8-inch main line split along a 4-foot section of underground pipe, according to a spokesperson for Water One.

The break caused southbound Quirvira Road to be closed from West 97th to West 99th streets.

Repairs could last until 8 p.m. tonight.