Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Sinkhole closes portion of road in Mission

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Courtesy Mission, Kansas.
Mission Sinkhole.jpg
Posted at 11:48 AM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 12:48:17-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Public works crews in Mission are working to repair a sinkhole that’s forced the closure of an intersection in the city.

In a tweet Thursday, the city said that both directions of 55th Street just west of Woodson Road will be closed for at least the next three to four days while crews repair the sinkhole.

The city says detours have been posted.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!