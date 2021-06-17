Sinkhole closes portion of road in Mission

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Public works crews in Mission are working to repair a sinkhole that’s forced the closure of an intersection in the city.

In a tweet Thursday, the city said that both directions of 55th Street just west of Woodson Road will be closed for at least the next three to four days while crews repair the sinkhole.

A sinkhole has caused the need for road closure in the area of 55th and Woodson. The road will be closed in both directions on 55th Street, west of Woodson. The repair is expected to require a 3-4 day closure. Please obey all detour signage. pic.twitter.com/Bnuqf9DhTU — City of Mission, KS (@CityofMissionKS) June 17, 2021

The city says detours have been posted.

