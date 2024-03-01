Sister of Drexel Mack, civil process server killed while serving eviction Thursday, sets up GoFundMe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The sister of Drexel Mack, the civil process server who was shot and killed while serving an eviction notice in Independence, has set up a GoFundMe to raise money for the family following the Thursday tragedy.

Mack was serving an eviction notice when he was shot, and a fellow process server called police for backup. Upon responding to the scene, Independence Ofc. Cody Allen was shot and killed and two other officers sustained gunshot wounds.

Helen Lightbourne, Mack's sister, said in the GoFundMe description that the family has relatives "all over the world" and that their mother can not travel, so the family is trying to "figure everything out."

Mack is being remembered for his "wonderful" smile and his professionalism.

