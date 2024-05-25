Watch Now
Small airplane crashes Saturday afternoon near Butler, Missouri, airport

Posted at 5:41 PM, May 25, 2024
2024-05-25

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A small plane with seven people on board crashed near Butler Memorial Airport Saturday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

First responders received a report of the crash around 1 p.m. Saturday. Officials located a single-engine Cessna C206 in a hay field to the east of the airport's runways.

The pilot parachuted from the plane before the crash and was located at the airport hangar, per the Bates County Sheriff's Office.

Those on board the plane were treated on scene and were released.

The sheriff's office says the plane is a total loss.

