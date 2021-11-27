Small Business Saturday brings hopes to Kansas City owners

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Locally owned businesses around the Kansas City area are hoping people have enough energy from Black Friday to shop on Small Business Saturday.

The day was created to get people to shop small and bring in more of that holiday shopping closer to home.

From buying a new sweater for a family member at a local boutique, to purchasing a gift card from your favorite locally owned restaurant.

LendingTree reports that 49% of consumers will shop on Saturday and spend an average of $305 each.

That money can help those mom and pop shops that have been hit hard by the pandemic.

“Small businesses are struggling and as a community — and as a strong KC community — we can actually support those business owners in this time,” Kiffany Bosserman, Owner of Cookies and Creamery said

Many local retail stores are going the extra mile by giving incentives to shop like discounts and giveaways.