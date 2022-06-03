Watch
Small fire Friday morning closes Shawnee City Hall

Charlie Keegan
FILE – The Shawnee, Kansas, City Hall.
Posted at 10:51 AM, Jun 03, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shawnee City Hall will remain closed Friday after a small fire during the early-morning hours.

Crews with the Shawnee Fire Department responded shortly after 5 a.m. to a fire at 11110 Johnson Drive.

There was light smoke emanating from what was believed to be an electrical fire, which was quickly contained.

There were no injuries, according to information posted by the city of Shawnee on social media.

Initially, officials planned to open Shawnee City Hall at noon, but an update at 8:30 a.m. announced plans to keep the municipal facility closed for the remainder of Friday.

Other municipal services remain open, including city-owned and operated pools, and Old Shawnee Days will continue as scheduled.

The fire impacted computer access, so some city services may be limited. Customers at Shawnee pools are encouraged to bring cash as affected systems may include credit-card processing.


