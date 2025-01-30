Smalls businesses hope KCMO council passes funding for additional off-duty officers

KANSAS CITY, Mo — On Thursday, the Kansas City, Missouri, City Council will vote on a proposal that would invest $1 million into hiring additional off-duty officers to patrol areas of the city.

It's a step that local small businesses impacted by property crime say is a step in the right direction.

Bay Boy Specialty Sandwiches in the West Plaza is one of many businesses that has been impacted by property crime.

The sandwich shop has been broken into three times within the last year, most recently in December.

Julian Garcia is the owner and says he's too often been left with an expensive bill due to the break-ins.

"Somethings gotta be done, it's kind of getting a little ridiculous," Garcia said.

KSHB 41 News staff Julian Garcia, co-owner of Bay Boy Specialty Sandwiches

KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas proposed the ordinance hoping to curb the crime.

Among other things, it would authorize the KCMO City Manager Brian Platt's office to negotiate security services agreements with business districts and community groups directly.

"This is city hall saying, 'Let's do everything we can,'" Lucas said.

If approved, it will enhance security services in areas recently impacted by heavy property crime activity through the use of off-duty officers and sheriff’s deputies licensed in the State of Missouri. Areas for additional enforcement will include, but not be limited to, the City’s entertainment districts:



18th & Vine;

Downtown KCMO;

Crossroads Arts District;

River Market;

Country Club Plaza;

Westport;

Zona Rosa

River Market is another popular target area.

Betty Rae's Ice Cream shop had two break ins in a month’s span. Matt Shatto is the owner.

"I think that is the one thing that can deter crime," Shatto said. "It's one thing that we have been calling for and asking for and trying to get some attention to. The fact of the matter is that we needed something that was proactive, and this is hopefully one step in this direction."

La'Nita Brooks Matt Shatto, Owner Betty Rae’s ice cream

The funds would be outside and in addition to regular Kansas City Police Department budgeted funding.

—