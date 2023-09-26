'Smoke Your Tires, Not Your Homies' hopes to drive kids away from violence in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo — In Kansas City this year, 48 of the 144 victims of homicide have been 24 years old or younger, making up 33% of all homicides.

Young people of the same age are also make up 25% of all violence-related crime suspects.

“Instead of letting kids continue to do things out in the street for shares and likes, we are going to bring them into the church parking lot to give them love and hugs,” said Desmound Logan, founder of Smoke Your Tires, Not Your Homies.

Logan planned a weekend event in a church parking lot for Saturday, hoping their continued effort keeps kids away from violence.

“What we try to get out of these shows is to get these kids to understand that we do have a place, there is people who care about them,” Logan said.

As someone who used to contribute to violence in the city, Logan said it’s important for him to provide a better path for the next generation.

He partnered with church leaders like Bishop Larry Aiken to bring faith into the conversation.

“You can’t help but want to do something to be a part of the solution and that’s what he has been,” Aiken said. “Even though we have different ways of going about it, different doesn’t have to be wrong.”

Aiken said people have broken into his church parking lot to use to do doughnuts and host their own side shows. He said this event is a more constructive way to reach the community.

The group plans to turn this empty parking lot into a safe stage for kids to sing, dance and drive.

They plan to raffle off a car for people who attend the family event at Memorial Church International on Saturday from 3 to 8 p.m.

