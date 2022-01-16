Snow cleared out at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium ahead of Chiefs-Steelers showdown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs tailgaters won't have to worry about a snowy mess at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium after crews worked to clear it out Saturday.

Despite the low temperatures, one crew was in high spirits, shoveling since sunrise to get Arrowhead ready for Sunday's showdown in prime time.

Joshua Koenig joined the 150 workers tackling the perimeter of the stadium.

"Started cleaning all the edges and making sure we can see all the curbs and all that [so] nobody comes in hitting curbs and all that good stuff," Koenig said.

While he and many of the others will watch the Chiefs take on the Steelers at home, getting to be at Arrowhead the day before is special.

"Definitely being inside the stadium working in there, there's just an energy about it," said Jim Martz with Martz Bros. Snow Management.

Martz oversees the snow removal operations that began overnight.

"As soon as it turned from rain to snow, we got a treatment down. So we were able to push the snow not on top of a skating rink," he said.

More than 30 pieces of heavy machinery made the job easier, hauling the snow away by the truckload.

"This is kind of like game day. This is game day for us, and it's no different going into battle if you're going into battle as the Chiefs against the Steelers or us against the storm," Martz said. "We've got a big game to tackle here, and we treat it like that."

Whatever slush left is behind could potentially turn to ice, so they plan to treat it again as needed.