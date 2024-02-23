Snow Creek Ski Area ends season early after warm temperatures interfere with operations

WESTON, Mo. — Weather conditions have been less than favorable for snow-making at Snow Creek Ski Area this season, which has resulted in the skiing and snowboarding season ending early this year.

Snow Creek made the announcement Thursday evening to its social media pages andwebsite.

KSHB 41 News went to the ski and ride resort Thursday morning before the decision to end the season was made. At the time of the interview, staff told KSHB 41 that the goal was to make it as close to the normal end of the season as possible, which is typically mid-March.

Tubing is open through this weekend, as the snow on that slope has not been impacted as much by the sun.

The resort said it will issue refunds for lift tickets and ski school products.

Earlier this week, skiing and snowboarding was paused until conditions could improve.

“It’s very rare that we do it during the season, but you know, we've seen that trend across the Midwest right now, just with Mother Nature and the warmer temps. And we've made snow as much as possible," said Timothy Lowe, skier services manager at Snow Creek.

Lowe said the weather needs to be 27 degrees with the right humidity to make and keep snow on the slopes, which is not in the upcoming 10-day forecast.

