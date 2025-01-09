Snow Creek Ski Resort re-opens Thursday, Weston businesses anticipate financial surge

WESTON, Mo. — Winter Storm Blair made an impact across the Midwest and East Coast, causing airline travel issues, school closures and dangerously cold temperatures.

Many businesses found themselves closing operations waiting out the weekend blizzard in the Kansas City area.

However, Snow Creek Ski Resort in Weston, Missouri, is one of the only businesses thriving through the blizzard.

"This is some of the best snow that we've seen in the history of opening," said Brandon James, manager of Skier Services at Snow Creek Ski Resort.

Brian Luton/KSHB Brandon James

KSHB 41 met James during the park's Christmas Eve season opening. Unfavorable weather conditions forced the park to pause its operations.

"Kansas City is a strategic place for having a ski resort," James said. "There's times we may have to pause operations, but as soon as that weather turns back up, we're making snow."

Brian Luton/KSHB Snowmakers at Snow Creek Ski Resort in Weston, Missouri

Snow Creek staff has worked tirelessly the last two weeks producing snow. The park will open Jan. 9 at noon.

"We got hammered with the real snow, we've been making snow consistently," James said. "We’re really excited to get back open.”

Snow Creek staff aren't the only ones anticipating the ski park's opening.

Brian Luton/KSHB Historic snow conditions at Snow Creek Ski Resort in Weston, Missouri.

"We always expect an infux when the park opens," said Taylor Spencer, a veteran bartender at O'Malley's Pub in downtown Weston. "Our downtown has a lot to offer for anyone traveling through and visiting."

O'Malley's Pub is a staple business in downtown Weston. The bar sits over 60 feet below ground in a cellar-style setting. It offers live music on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and is prepared to handle thirsty alpine athletes.

Brian Luton/KSHB Taylor Spencer behind the bar at the historic O'Malley's Pub in Weston, Missouri.

"Nobody ever makes you feel like you're dumb in Weston. We welcomed everybody when you come into O'Malley's," Spencer said. "After skiing the slopes, tubing or snowboarding, you must come to O’Malley’s and have an ice cold beer. If you’re not into the ice cold part because you were outside all day, we offer a list of hot drinks. It’s going to be a fun, wonderful time.”

Brian Luton/KSHB O'Malley's Pub in Weston, Missouri

Weston Chamber of Commerce offers a list of accommodations for dining and lodging on it's website.

"Come on out to Snow Creek," James said.

For more information on lift tickets at Snow Creek Ski Resort,click here.

—

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Miami County in Kansas and Cass County in Missouri. Share your story idea with Ryan.