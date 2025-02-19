Snow removal cost cities in Northland over $100K

KANSAS CITY, Mo — With the latest round of snow, several cities around the Kansas City area have allocated significant funds to manage snow removal and related services during the current winter season.

Platte County:

Platte City:



City has spent around $50K in snow and ice removal this year; which includes material and staff overtime

Their total material budget in 2025 for snow and ice is slighly over $90K, which the city has spent nearly 55% of its budget

the city does not plan to send extra cost on to taxpayers.

Clay County

Liberty



The city has spent $72,000 dollars this year; this includes material and staff overtime.

This total spending includes 25% of their annual salt budget and less than half of their budget for chemicals.

The city doe not plan to send extra cost to taxpayers.

North KC



January spending: $27,000; includes overtime, chemicals and fuel

February spending: $30,000, includes overtime, chemicals and fuel

Taxpayers already pay for these services through property and sales taxes.

The city is still within their yearly budget

Gladstone



The city will provide an overall spending after winter season.

The city has spent more on snow removal this year than prior years.

You can read more on neighborhood cities in KCMO on their cost for this year's snow removal.

