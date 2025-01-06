Snowed in: Kansas City parents share tips for surviving extended school closures

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With another day of anticipated school closures due to a major winter storm that move through Kansas City, parents are facing the challenges of keeping their children entertained and themselves sane during an extended winter break.

Kansas City moms and educators are sharing their tips for surviving the unexpected downtime, focusing on maintaining peace at home and finding joy in the additional unexpected togetherness.

The extended winter break can be a good time for families to bond, but it also requires a change in routine and a flexible schedule.

With a foot of snow on the ground, parents are embracing the unexpected downtime and finding creative ways to keep their children engaged and entertained.

With snow blanketing Kansas City and many schools shuttering another day, parents are advocating for parents.

"Since December 22, we've been together nonstop — it's been a long time," said Cassandra Bruington, a parent advocate.

As school cancellations continue into Tuesday, parents are facing another long and cold week, which means a difference in routine and a change in schedule.

"The first thing to do is breathe. Like literally, inhale, exhale," Bruington said.

Parenting is hard — Bruington said to extend grace to yourself and reset so you can take it day by day.

"There's something that you probably need where you can reset here," Bruington said. "You can parent from abundance and thriving instead of parenting from survival mode."

Bruington said parents should do something for themselves or take time to reset.

For communication surrounding online school days, Julie Holland, director of the Parent Leadership Training Institute, says lean on communication with your child's school and teachers if something doesn’t work for the family.

"They should be able to communicate with their teacher if this AMI or this way of learning is just not possible, whether it’s due to your work schedule or things going on at home — say something," Holland said. "I think it’s really important that parents know they can reach out to their teachers."

Both Bruington and Holland say to try to lean into the extra time that would normally be all hustle and bustle.

"Whether it is you know, wintertime activities — going out in the snow, or having a conversation with your child, or letting them be loud and carefree and joy-filled, but first make sure that you are at a place where you can give what you need to yourself and then to your kids," Bruington said.

Some tips other tips from the pair are to sleep in, keep snacks within reach so the kids can go get them, set up technology, and make space to get rest and stay healthy before school starts again.

