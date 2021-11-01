Snowflakes falling in Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — November has greeted Kansas City with snowflakes.

KSHB 41 Weather meteorologist Wes Peery caught a few falling in Kansas City, Kansas, and in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

With temperatures in the upper 30s, it’s cool enough for the snowflakes to form and fall.

Peery explained that until now, it’s been warm enough that any snowflakes would melt before reaching the ground.

Now, rain has cooled the entire column of air enough for flakes to survive from the cloud to the ground, resulting in a light rain-snow mix.

Kansas Citians who aren’t quite ready for snow and cold temps only have to wait until next week for temperatures to return to the 60s, according to forecasts.