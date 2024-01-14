'So cold, unbelievably cold': Chiefs, Dolphins fans layer up for Super Wild Card Weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans traded in their seven-layer dip for seven layers of warmth to attend the Chiefs vs. Dolphins wild card game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday.

"So cold, unbelievably cold. I couldn't tell you how cold it is," said Matt Cantrell, a Chiefs fan from Springfield, Missouri.

After gates opened at 2:30 p.m., fans slowly filled the parking lot of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Upon arrival, they applied the final layers to brave the cold.

Fans told KSHB 41's Claire Bradshaw how they prepared for the cold:

"I have five layers on," Terry Ratliff, a Chiefs fan, said.



"I have a base layer, two pairs of sweatpants, pants and then snow bibs," Joshua Bradford, a Chiefs fan from New Mexico, said.



"I've got about six on the top, three or four on the bottom and three pairs of socks," Chiefs fan Colby Leeper said.

The turnout was not as immediate as usual, but still promising for a loud game. Even at one of the coldest NFL games on record — fans were fired up to be there.

"Not cold at all. We're here having fun at the tailgate, Chiefs fans are super welcoming. We're here to have a great day," said Neil Lemmons, a Miami Dolphins fan from Kansas City.

While KC hoped to freeze the Dolphins, visiting fans did their best to prepare for the sub-zero temperatures.

"I don't think you can prepare for what this feels like ... not if you're human," one Miami traveler told KSHB 41 News.

Warmed up with some @MiamiDolphins fans at @GEHAField — got their take on the weather and if they ever thought of turning around back to sunny Miami. @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/SJLUjI1hYI — Claire Bradshaw KSHB 41 (@claire_ontheair) January 13, 2024

While both teams fought to stay in the postseason, fans fought to stay warm.

