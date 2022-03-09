Soaring gas prices add pressure to rideshare, delivery companies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the Big 12 tournament kicking off this week at the Power and Light District and St. Patrick Day's just around the corner, it's supposed be a busy time for taxi and ride-share companies.

However, soaring gas prices have some drivers thinking twice.

In his more 30-years of getting folks to their destination, Carl White is floored with how much he's now paying at the pump to get them there.

"[I'm spending] Between $60 and $80 a day depending on how long I'm out just in gas, and it doesn't even fill the tank," White said. "I mean, getting three quarters of a tank for 60 bucks. Now that doesn't do very well for anybody."

Driving for Z-Trip, White avoids wear and tear on his own car and relies on the company's dispatchers.

"We coach our drivers, don't run deadhead miles, get in the trip, don't think the system sending you to the closest trip [is the] most efficient use of your money, time and fuel," Terry O'Toole, regional vice president of Z-Trip said.

For the first time in eight years, Z-Trip recently raised its rates about 20% due to inflation

"So, we will do everything we can to try to improve our efficiencies or maintain our efficiencies and not sort of go back to the well again, for more money at this time," O'Toole said.

But the pain at the pump have some drivers for ride-share companies like Uber and Lyft in limbo.

"With the gas prices and surges, I am thinking twice now whether I want to drive some more," Marcello Ashley, an Uber driver said.

An online petition asking for Uber and Lyft to raise their base rates to help offset fuel costs is regaining traction.

Through statements both companies told KSHB 41 News they're partnering up with the "GetUpside" application which offers cash-back for gas purchases.

Statement from Lyft:

"We care deeply about the driver experience and we’ve taken concrete steps to help given rising gas prices. Our investments in programs like our GetUpside partnership and the Lyft Direct cash back debit card are designed to directly save drivers money at the pump. We’ll continue to explore other ways to help the driver community." Lyft

Statement from Uber

“We know higher prices at the pump can be a challenge, which is why we recently launched a new feature that helps drivers save up to 25¢ per gallon through cash back with GetUpSide. Our platform only works if it works for drivers, so we’ll continue to monitor gas prices and listen to drivers over the coming weeks.” Uber

White said he'd continue navigating the rideshare industry as gas prices rise.

"The more money we have to spend, the less money that we make for our families," White said. "They're like 'How do you make it?' Well, it's tough, we're out here working and we just hope for the best."

Cashback programs are helping other services industries navigate the rising gas prices.

A spokesperson for DoorDash told KSHB 41 News theirs is through a card specifically for those who work for their company.