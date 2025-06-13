Soldiers, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly celebrate 250 years of the U.S. Army at Fort Leavenworth

FT. LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — This weekend, the U.S. Army celebrates its 250th birthday under the theme “This We’ll Defend,” honoring the service and sacrifices made by its men and women throughout history.

The festivities kicked off at Fort Leavenworth, where attendees reflected on the Army's legacy spanning from the Revolutionary War to the present day.

"When the community such as Kansas and other places take the time recognize that tribute, that birthday for the United States army and what that means, it is endearing for us, it reinforces why we serve, and its truly a privilege to be a part of this community," said Brandon Smith, Chief of staff, combined armed center Kansas, Ft. Leavenworth.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, whose family has military roots, attended the event and presented a proclamation in honor of the Army's birthday.

“I, Laura Kelly, Governor of the state of Kansas, do hereby proclaim June 14th, 2025, as the 250th birthday of the United States Army in the state of Kansas. I urge all citizens to join us in this observation.”

The day’s events featured a variety of activities, including outdoor sports and trivia games, allowing attendees to bond in celebration while honoring the past and embracing the future.

“I think it’s important to reflect on 250 years of the United States Army being present and being everywhere the nation asked it to be, every time it was asked, and performed every mission it was tasked to do,” said Gregg Thompson, Deputy to the Commanding General at Fort Leavenworth.

As the Army marks this significant milestone, the celebration serves as a reminder of the enduring commitment and dedication of service members who have shaped the history of the United States.

“We were here before the country was founded, and I think that is a testament to the Army being the foundation of the nation,” Smith said.

