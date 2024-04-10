'Something does have to change': Overland Park woman finds bullet holes in car after shots fired on Plaza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Saturday, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to the report of shots fired at the Country Club Plaza right in front of the Shake Shack on 47th and Central.

While no one was hurt, police found multiple cars had been shot. Laura Juarez's car was on of them.

"We really got away from the car maybe two or three minutes before the bullets hit it," Juarez said.

Her family was at Fogo de Chao celebrating a big milestone: Laura and her husband, Julian's, 50th wedding anniversary.

She was surrounded by her 12 children, 21 grandchildren and friends.

Their car was parked right in front of Shake Shack.

"People start coming in the restaurant saying there was gunshots," Juarez said.

No one was injured, but she found at least three bullet holes in her car. One hit the tire, another was on the truck, and another shattered a rear window.

Window broken at Shake Shack as a result of the shooting@KSHB41 https://t.co/wJqXjhPTSD pic.twitter.com/XJyGOgIBlT — Caroline Hogan KSHB (@CarolineHoganTV) April 7, 2024

Instead of using money for an anniversary trip, that money must go to repairing the car.

Doug Rice witnessed the shooting. His car was hit, too.

"Two individuals were shooting at each other," Rice said. "One was across the way, and another was down the street, and they were firing back and forth."

Rice is grateful his car was the only thing caught in the middle of gunfire.

"It was really sad because people were running for their lives," he said. "It could've been so much worse."

Juarez feels the same way. She pointed to the backseat where her granddaughter usually sits. She said had she been in the car at the time, it would've hit her.

It wasn't just the window that shattered, but the memories from that evening.

"What the kids put their time into for us, and I just felt it's taken away," Juarez said.

A Shake Shack spokesperson commented on the incident saying, "the safety of our team and guests is our top priority, and violence has no place in and around our Shacks. We’re working with authorities and the Country Club Plaza development as they investigate this incident.”

KSHB reached out to the Country Club Plaza and we have yet to hear back.

—

