South Kansas City man faces felony charges for murder at apartment complex in May

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office has charged Maurice P. Jacques, 39, for a homicide that took place at an apartment complex in south Kansas City, Missouri, on May 22.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Saturday that Jacques has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Just before 3 a.m. on May 22, Kansas City police officers responded to a reported shooting in the 9500 block of Bales, per a press release. Officers located the victim, who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound, outside an apartment at the complex. She was later declared deceased at a hospital.

A witness identified Jacques as having been involved in the shooting. Officers found a bullet hole in the front door of the apartment directly across from his apartment.

Jacques gave officers consent to search his apartment, where a spent shell casing was collected. According to the release, he told officers he had put the gun in a safe.

Based on physical evidence, detectives determined Jacques' door was open when he allegedly fired the weapon. Officials did not locate a bullet hole in his front door, per the release.

According to a witness, Jacques allegedly told the witness someone tried to break in and he shot them.

The victim's mother told officials that the victim was homeless, according to the release.

—