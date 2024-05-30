Southbound I-35 closed at 69 HWY in Clay County due to crash, spilled food

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several agencies are working a crash Thursday morning that’s blocking the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 at U.S. 69 Highway in Clay County.

A social media post by Liberty Police says the crash, reported around 9:30 a.m., involved a semi hauling food product that spilled on the roadway.

Due to an accident, Southbound I-35 is closed at 69 Hwy. We are diverting traffic onto 69 Hwy. This may be closed for a period of time as potatoes have spilled onto the highway. @MoDOT_KC @MSHPTrooperA @SheriffClayCo @ClayCountyMO_EM pic.twitter.com/nN6vmaCXKU — Liberty, Missouri Police Department (@libertymopd) May 30, 2024

Southbound traffic is being diverted off to 69 Highway.

No serious injuries were reported.

Police say the southbound lanes may be closed for a period of time to allow crews to clear the crash.

