Southbound I-35 closed at 69 HWY in Clay County due to crash, spilled food

Posted at 10:02 AM, May 30, 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several agencies are working a crash Thursday morning that’s blocking the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 at U.S. 69 Highway in Clay County.

A social media post by Liberty Police says the crash, reported around 9:30 a.m., involved a semi hauling food product that spilled on the roadway.

Southbound traffic is being diverted off to 69 Highway.

No serious injuries were reported.

Police say the southbound lanes may be closed for a period of time to allow crews to clear the crash.

