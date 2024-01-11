Southbound U.S. 69 Highway shut down near 135th Street due to 4 crashes Thursday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The southbound lanes of U.S. 69 Highway are shut down near 135th Street Thursday morning after a series of crashes occurred.

The Overland Park Police Department responded to a crash on southbound U.S. 69 near 151st Street Thursday morning.

While on the scene of a crash, an Overland Park police vehicle was struck by a driver.

Another Overland Park officer responded, and that officer's vehicle was also struck by a vehicle.

Overland Park police say a total of four crashes took place in the area.

No injuries were reported.

Road conditions are icy in the area and KDOT was called to treat the highway.

The interstate closed around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, according to KC Scout. The Overland Park Police Department says crews will be on scene for at least the next two hours.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.