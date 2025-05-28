Southwest Airlines to charge for checked bags starting today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Southwest Airlines is abandoning a decades-long luggage policy.

Starting today, customers will be charged a fee to check bags when booking flights on Southwest.

The airline announced the change in March.

Southwest will charge $35 for a first checked bag and $45 for a second checked bag.

Weight and size limits will apply for bags.

Southwest will continue to offer two free checked bags to Rapid Rewards A-List preferred members and customers traveling on Business Select fares.

A-List members and passengers with Rapid Rewards credit cards will receive a credit for one free checked bag.

The fees will not apply to reservations booked and ticketed and/or changed on or before May 27, 2025, regardless of your travel date.

Southwest's goal is to increase revenue.

Starting today, passengers will also be required to keep their portable chargers in plain sight while using them because of concerns about the growing number of lithium-ion battery fires.

Southwest announced that new rule last week.