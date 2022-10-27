Southwest Airlines to restore, add routes in spring at new KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Southwest Airlines opened its booking through July 10, 2023, on Thursday and the new single-terminal Kansas City International Airport will have an immediate impact on the availability of flights.

KCI announced on social media that Southwest, the airport’s largest carrier, would restore nonstop service to Albuquerque and Indianapolis in April. Both routes were discontinued due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

New daily flights to Atlanta, Los Angeles, San Diego and St. Louis also will be added, while new flights to Las Vegas as well as two Florida destinations, Orlando and Pensacola, will be added in June.

Chris Perry, a spokesperson for Southwest, confirmed the new flights via email to KSHB 41 News.

“As Kansas City International Airport’s largest carrier, Southwest looks forward to serving our Customers and the community from the new KCI terminal in 2023,” Southwest Airlines said in a statement.

The new single-terminal KCI is expected to open in March 2023, and Southwest has promised “an increase of six daily departures in April 2023 compared to March 2023 and an additional two in June 2023 — a total of up to 67 daily departures depending on (the) day,” Perry said.

