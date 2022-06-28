Southwest Chief train to arrive in Kansas City Tuesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a train derailment in north-central Missouri left three dead and injured at least 50 others, an Amtrak employee told KSHB 41 News reporter Daniela Leon that those with tickets to the Southwest Chief train are expected to arrive to Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday morning.

Once the next Southwest Chief train arrives to Kansas City, it will go no further for the time being, the employee said. Those with tickets to the train will be rerouted or transported to their destination by bus or a different train after arriving to Union Station.

The train is expected to resume its route by July 3. The date is subject to change.