Southwest Chief train to arrive in Kansas City Tuesday morning

Route to resume route July 3
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Daniela Leon/KSHB 41 News
Amtrak at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.
Posted at 6:48 AM, Jun 28, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a train derailment in north-central Missouri left three dead and injured at least 50 others, an Amtrak employee told KSHB 41 News reporter Daniela Leon that those with tickets to the Southwest Chief train are expected to arrive to Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday morning.

Once the next Southwest Chief train arrives to Kansas City, it will go no further for the time being, the employee said. Those with tickets to the train will be rerouted or transported to their destination by bus or a different train after arriving to Union Station.

The train is expected to resume its route by July 3. The date is subject to change.

The arrival history of the Southwest Chief train can be viewed online. Most recently, the train arrived to Newton, Kansas, at 5:22 a.m. — three hours and three minutes behind schedule. It was initially set to arrive to Kansas City at 6:53 a.m. Tuesday prior to delays.

