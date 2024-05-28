Spectrum working to repair outages caused by weekend storms in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Saturday night’s storms left tens of thousands of utility customers across the Kansas City area without power. Storms also left some cable subscribers with outages.

Spectrum was among the cable service providers impacted by the storm.

A spokesperson said crews have been working to restore services to “bring the few pockets of remaining customers back online as soon as possible.”

The spokesperson said areas without power were also the same areas that lost cable service. As part of the restoration work, Spectrum crews remain on standby until utility providers have cleared a safe area for those crews to repair physical damage.

Spectrum has established a website where customers can learn more about their service during storm outages.

