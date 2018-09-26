Speeding cars force Gladstone father to considering keeping kids inside

GLADSTONE, Mo. — A Gladstone father is warning drivers to slow down, hoping to prevent an accident from occurring in his neighborhood.

Until then, he said his kids can no longer play outside without his supervision.

"It's just too dangerous," said Bennett.

Bennett has lived near NE 68th Street and Flora for a year and a half.

He said cars constantly ignore the posted speed limit. Instead of going 25 miles per hour, they go "45 to 60 miles an hour regularly, daily."

Frustrated, he and neighbors contacted Gladstone Police for help.

"I'd like to see the police department maybe monitor a little more. Maybe a little more presence so people will at least think about slowing down," said Keith Cox, a neighbor.

The Gladstone Police Department told 41 Action News they address speeding concerns by placing a radar trailer in a specific area and increasing traffic enforcement.

"We plan to get the trailer in the area within the next two weeks. We only have one trailer and there are several complaints in line ahead of [Bennett's]. We will increase enforcement now," said police.