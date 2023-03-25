Speeding driver causes SUV to crash into building, injuring 3 people in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman who sped away from KCMO police suffered critical injuries in a crash a short time later at East 51st Street and Prospect Avenue.

A KCMO police spokesperson said the officers stopped the woman's car just before 5 p.m. at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Prospect Avenue.

The officers did not pursue the fleeing car, according to the department spokesperson.

The woman's white Chevrolet Camaro ran a red light and slammed into an SUV going west on East 51st Street.

The impact sent the SUV into a nearby vacant building.

The SUV driver was wearing a seat belt and suffered minor injuries, police said.

Police said the woman driving the white Chevrolet Camaro was not wearing her seat belt.

The passenger in her car was not wearing his seat belt and suffered serious injuries.

Investigators are checking whether the woman was driving under the influence when the crash occurred, police said.

