Spire customer hit with $680 gas bill: 'What can I do now?'

Bryant Maddrick
Charles Peeler holds up his Spire bill.
Posted at 5:24 PM, Jan 26, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is faced with sticker shock after his gas bill jumps more than $200.

“$400, I’m ready for that. Then I see the $600 and I’m like, what can I do now?" said Charles Peeler.

Peeler owns a duplex on Kansas City's south side. His recent Spire bill jumped to $680.24.

Last month he owed only $469.70.

“When I seen that bill, I shut down for the rest of the day," Peeler explained.

Peeler said he contacted Spire for answers on the $210.54 increase and didn't get the response he was looking for.

In an effort to save money and energy now, the homeowner explained he installed extra insulation throughout the home and a new furnace on one side of the property.

Peeler said he'll find a way to pay the bill but had a simple message for Spire.

“This is outrageous. Let’s make this a manageable bill so that people can live," said Peeler.

