Spirit Airlines announces seasonal nonstop service to Phoenix

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Spirit Airlines and Kansas City International Airport announced new nonstop service to Phoenix beginning in November.

The low-fare air carrier also announced that it will offer an additional nonstop flight to Las Vegas beginning Sept. 7.

Spirit’s seasonal service to Phoenix begins on Nov. 7.

“We’re pleased that Spirit Airlines is further investing in Kansas City and expanding service here,” Pat Klein, director of the Kansas City (Missouri) Aviation Department, said in a statement. “Phoenix has long been a popular destination and this route will offer travelers additional options to the city.”

It’s unclear whether Spirit will offer the nonstop service Phoenix beyond the winter months.

There will now be two daily flights to Las Vegas instead of one in addition to daily service to Los Angeles and Orlando for “sunny leisure destinations.”

“We listened to our Kansas City Guests and are excited to deliver more convenient options to vacation destinations in the Southwest,” Spirit Vice President of Network Planning John Kirby said in a statement. “We can’t wait to offer MCI travelers low fares to Phoenix ahead of the holiday travel season.”

Several other airlines also offer nonstop service to Phoenix from KCI.