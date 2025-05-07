'Spiritual anxiousness': Kansas Citians share hopes ahead of selection of new pope

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the world awaits the announcement of a new pope, Catholic residents in Kansas City expressed their hopes for the future leadership of the Catholic Church.

A total of 133 cardinal electors have gathered from around the world in Vatican City to select the next leader following the death of Pope Francis in April, a multi-round voting process that started Wednesday.

“It’s a huge deal,” said Julie Whaley, who attended mass at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on Wednesday afternoon.

Karen Hawk, longtime member at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, also attended Wednesday's mass, which was led by Bishop James Johnston.

“The world is watching,” Hawk said.

Johnston said the week prior, he led a mass in honor of Pope Francis, who died April 21.

“It’s kind of a whirlwind,” Johnston said. “You’re in a time of transition, which is kind of exciting, but it’s also unique.”

Pope Francis appointed Johnston to lead the Kansas City-St. Joseph Diocese in 2015.

“He just cared about everybody, so I’d like to see that continue; no exclusions," Whaley said.

Francis was known for being inclusive and stood out as a leader who embraced the LGBTQ+ community.

Whaley said she'd like to see a trend of inclusiveness continue.

"[Someone who's] not very conservative," Whaley said. "I’d like just to see what we’ve had."

The papal election process typically takes several days; however, its duration is often unpredictable.

“I tell people that we feel like orphans right now not having the pope because during the mass, we cannot say the name of the pope; we don’t have a pope,” said Father Andres Moreno.

Moreno serves as the priest at St. Anthony Parish. He's also the dean of the metropolitan area of Kansas City for parishes.

Father Moreno shared his feelings as he awaits the decision.

“I became anxious since the morning, just waiting,” he said. “It’s kind of like spiritual anxiousness ... just waiting for who is it going to be?”

Moreno's eyes have been glued to the Sistine Chapel chimney, which serves as an indicator of the election's progress.

On Wednesday afternoon, black smoke signaled no decision had yet been reached.

“I’m just waiting for the white smoke, that’s all I am waiting for,” Moreno joked. “As a priest, this is the first time celebrating the coming of the new pope to the balcony of the Vatican.”

Bishop Johnston said the focus of the election is sometimes misconstrued.

“This is not a political election,” he said. “It’s a spiritual event in which we call upon the Holy Spirit to guide those who make the decision so that it’s someone that God wants.”

With that in mind, Johnston said he wants people to know how vital their role is in the overall outcome.

“The faithful, all the people of the church have a role, too, and that’s what we were about here today,” Johnston said. “This really is a spiritual event that I encourage people to participate in by interceding through prayer for those who have this direct role in casting a ballot.”

There are various contenders for the next pope, including Cardinal Mateo Zuppi, the cardinal archbishop of Bologna, Italy.

He’s someone Moreno would be eager to see selected.

“He’s a very humble man,” Moreno said. “A very center into the tradition of the Catholic Church, bringing probably what we need at this time.”

Regardless of the outcome, Moreno said the pope should possess the necessary attributes.

“It’s a shepherd, according to the heart of Jesus, to serve the people, embrace the communities, do good for humanity, especially during these times — where wars in Gaza, Israel, then Ukraine, Russia, all these situations — that are very difficult for people,” he said. “I think it should be a continuation about safety for children in church, which is a priority for the universal church, but also going to the marginalized, to the people that have been neglected for a time and also serving the people with goodness.”

During these tumultuous times marked by wars and divisiveness, Father Moreno emphasized the need for unity in the next papal leader, something he heard mentioned at the mass at the beginning of the conclave.

“There is such a discrepancy between right and left within the church,” he said. “No, we just want a pope to be Catholic, to be universal, to be the Father, the Spiritual Father for so many.”

As he and the world wait for the anticipated words "Habemus Papam," many Kansas City residents are keeping their eyes and ears open.

“I am looking into it with hope, with joy,” Moreno said. “The upbringing of the new era for the church.”

