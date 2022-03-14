Spokes on Walnut to reopen Monday after closing due to water main break damage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Spokes Cafe and Cyclery on Walnut plans to reopen Monday after a water main break damaged the shop, causing it to close for two weeks.

Surveillance video from Spokes shows water rushing into the shop ankle-deep during the morning of Feb. 24.

"I couldn't believe how quickly it happened, how you go from, you know, just you see a dribble in the water, but it just exploded ," Dan Walsh, managing partner of Spokes Cafe and Cyclery , told KSHB 41 in February.

To get back up and running, Walsh said the cafe had to bring crews in for renovations. Work included tearing “the bottom of all the drywall all the way around” and asbestos testing.

While Spokes couldn't help the situation, the timing was inconvenient.

The break occurred days before the fourth wave of Commerce Bank employees returned to work, a major source of income and frequent customers Spokes would miss out on.

But with a week of weather in the 50s, 60s and 70s ahead, extreme fluctuating weather, a partial cause of the break, won’t be an issue.

“Against all odds, Spokes on Walnut reopens tomorrow at 7am!,” the shop posted on Twitter.

We are grateful for our landlords (Worcester MGMT), our restoration folks (Belfour Group) and the City of @KCMO for working tirelessly to rebuild our space, and grateful to local media friends for sharing our story… pic.twitter.com/OLfIVurgDy — Spokes Cafe|Cyclery (@spokeskc) March 13, 2022

Quick work of employees to save the kitchen and electrical equipment assisted in a speedy reopening.

Going into Monday, the shop is "grateful" for the support and flexibility customers have shown during the repairs.

“We are grateful for our loyal customers who showed so much concern, ordered extra catering to make up for lost business, and temporarily switched stores in the short-term because they couldn’t quit our breakfast burritos - even for 2 weeks. We look forward to seeing you soon!” Spokes said on Twitter.

Spokes at 929 Walnut St., KCMO, reopens at 7 a.m. Monday.

