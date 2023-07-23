St. Joseph businesses welcome the return of Chiefs training camp and fans

ST. JOSEPH, Mo — While the Chiefs players prepare to defend their Super Bowl championship, the town of St. Joseph is painted red for the return of the business surge that comes with the team's training camp.

Madison McKinley, the manager of Narrative Home, said their red and gold window display brought in a crowd this weekend.

“You can tell there is more people in town than usual, which is great,” said McKinley. “It helps our economy a ton.”

Closer to the city's downtown, River Bluff Brewing customers from camp are gearing up for a successful season.

“We’re getting ready,” said Taproom Manager Evan Casey. “It’s Sunday, first day. We’ll see how it goes. I’m optimistic.”

Fans also were happy to be hanging out with the team.

“The excitement of it all. Beautiful day,” said Chiefs fan Jerilyn Johnson. “I can’t wait to cheer on my Chiefs.”

Younger fans stood behind ropes, waiting to snag a few signatures from players.

“It feels really good,” said Elliott Bauer, who enjoyed his first Chiefs training camp experience.

The Chiefs first preseason game is Sunday, August 13, in New Orleans against the Saints.