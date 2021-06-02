St. Louis-area legislator joins call for Parson to hold special session on safety, police funding

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — St. Louis legislators plan to join Kansas City-area politicians’ calls for Gov. Mike Parson to hold a special session, according to one representative.

“We're going to echo that call, but we're also going to expand it a little bit to dealing with anything related to public safety that can keep our citizens safe,” Rep. Nick Schroer (R-O'Fallon) said in an interview with KSDK’s Casey Nolen.

Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer (R-Parkville) previously told 41 Action News that a special session was among the options being considered after the KCMO City Council passed two measures that reallocate more than $42 million in police department funding to a community services and prevention fund.

Schroer told KSDK that leaders from across the state should discuss if anything has been “left out or left on the table” in regards to public safety.

“Rather than being tabled until next year and starting from scratch, let's solely focus on what's going to keep this state very safe, keep our citizens safe. From St. Louis to Kansas City, let's come together and get that thing past,” Schroer said.

Legislators plan to hold a press conference at noon Wednesday in St. Louis urging Parson to hold a special session on public safety and “defunding the police.”