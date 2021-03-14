St. Patrick's Day '4 Miler run' moved to Corporate Woods

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Several people took part in the St. Patrick's Day 4 Miler run on Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri.

This was the 43rd year of the event, which usually is held in Westport. This year the event was moved to Corporate Woods. The race kicked off at 8 a.m.

Safety measures, such as pre-screening for runners and volunteers, were in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers also discouraged family members from attending the event to watch loved ones participate.

Runners wore masks at the start and finish line but were allowed to take them off during the race.

People participating in the event were sent out in waves, and no more than 12 runners at a time were allowed.