KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics on both sides of the state line. If you have a story idea to share, you can send Charlie an email at charlie.keegan@kshb.com.

—

Several outlets reported the owners of Aspiria, the former Sprint campus in Overland Park, had until Aug. 9 to pay their mortgage, a mortgage a group affiliated with the Royals acquired in May.

Monday, Johnson County records listed Aspiria under the same ownership as last week, Wichita-based Occidental Management.

Aspiria listed under same owner after mortgage deadline passes

“The borrower and lender are working together on the go forward resolution and it is business as usual on the campus," Chad Stafford, president of Occidental Management, said in a statement.

Real estate experts who consulted with KSHB 41 News presume Occidental is the borrower, and the group affiliated with the Royals, 119 Real Estate Holdings, is the lender.

Experts said a “go-forward resolution” is usually some sort of agreement on how to handle a mortgage moving forward, but any agreement could range widely in its terms.

Chris Morrison/KSHB A done view of the Aspiria campus in Overland Park, Kan.

Royals fans hoping for clarity on the team’s prospects in Kansas will have to wait longer for a final decision.

The Royals are considering leaving Kauffman Stadium when their lease expires after the 2030 season. Both Missouri and Kansas have passed laws allowing the states to help fund any new stadium project.

—