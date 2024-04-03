Businesses in Kansas City's Westside neighborhood disappointed in failed stadium sales tax

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Business owners in Kansas City, Missouri's, Westside neighborhood were pushing for a "yes" vote on Question 1, a sales tax that would've helped fund stadium projects for the Chiefs and Royals.

Many of them still had signs in support of the tax hanging in their windows after Tuesday night’s failed vote.

Teresa Grado, who owns Lilly’s Cantina in the area, said she was ready to welcome a new neighbor.

"It would have been great, because you would be able to come over to our community and really know more about it," Grado said. “There would be so much for them to choose from; I mean, there are so many doors you can walk in and get different kinds of food, so I’m sad it didn’t pass."

Located within walking distance of the Crossroads District, Grado said she sees a missed opportunity for the historical Westside Neighborhood to get greater attention from visitors and locals alike.

“I really was crushed this morning when I woke up and it was like reality had set in,” she said.

KSHB 41's Abby Dodge discussed why the vote didn’t pass with Rockhurst University Assistant Professor of Management and Marketing Dr. Diego Gutierrez.

He said it comes down to clarity in the ballot language and messaging, in addition to true benefits for the community.

“It’s not automatic that anytime a team owner asks for money, we have to give it, and we have to vote yes," Gutierrez said. "So the return on investment has to be there. What is it? How are Jackson County voters winning also by voting yes aside from saying the Chiefs play here?"

The professor said people at the polls were not voting against the teams, but a lack of personal profit.

“Certainly, there is no doubt that the community wants the teams here,” he said. “The question is at what terms? At what expense? That’s the only part where the disagreement lies.”

The Royals and Chiefs did not make any public comments Wednesday.

