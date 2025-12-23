KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There's been a wide range of comments on the Chiefs' announcement Monday that the team will leave GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for Kansas in 2031.

Fans and officials in Missouri and Kansas run the gamut from ecstatic to sad.

But what do former Chiefs players think?

KSHB 41 Sports' Mick Shaffer caught up with several former players.

Former Chiefs players react to news of move from Missouri to Kansas

Longtime punter Dustin Colquitt said when he landed at the airport and was en route to the stadium, he thought, "Where are they sending me to this 'small market' team?"

But now, he said GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is hallowed ground, regarded as one of the biggest markets in the NFL.

While he feels the move is sad, he acknowledged the new reality. He believes it's time for the region to get on board, and he's excited for the potential of a Super Bowl to be held in the new stadium.

Colquitt said at least the move is across town, not like what other markets have dealt with.

Former Chiefs long snapper Kendall Gammon talks about the move

Former long-snapper and broadcaster Kendall Gammon played for three teams: the Steelers, Saints and Chiefs.

He said several stadiums are iconic: Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh, where he started, and Arrowhead Stadium, which he shared with his sons.

But Gammon said the Chiefs can't fight Father Time.

