Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota makes last-minute appeal for Chiefs stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota made a last-minute appeal Monday morning to keep the Kansas City Chiefs in Missouri.

The appeal comes as Kansas legislators have called a 1 p.m. meeting Monday to review a financial package for Chiefs facilities in Kansas.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has called for a "special announcement" at 3 p.m. Monday to discuss a "major economic development."

In an email sent to KSHB 41 early Monday, Levota makes the financial case to Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt and Chiefs President Mark Donovan.

He cites several federal tax incentives he says are only available at a renovated stadium in Jackson County.

READ | LeVota details tax incentives and credits

READ | LeVota outlines 'Enhanced stadium incentive package'

We know through a statement over the weekend from Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas that Missouri-side officials have pitched a "compelling but reasonable" offer exceeding $1.5 billion.

The exact details of the Kansas financing plan have yet to be made public, though they almost certainly heavily depend on STAR bonds.

The Kansas Department of Commerce said Thursday it was “ aggressively pursuing the opportunity " to lure the Chiefs' stadium and facilities to Kansas.

The Kansas Legislative Coordinating Council, or LCC, will meet at 1 p.m. on Monday in Topeka to review developments tied to a special economic development tool known as STAR Bonds.

KSHB 41 News reporter Ryan Gamboa has confirmed that Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has called for a 3 p.m. press conference regarding a special announcement after the LCC meeting concludes.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas said Sunday the city continues to work to retain the teams.

The Mayor's spokesperson issued a regularly-scheduled email Sunday night outlining the mayor's schedule for the week.

The schedule includes a potential 4 p.m. news conference on Monday regarding "sports team developments."

A Chiefs spokesperson told KSHB 41 News on Friday the team had no comment regarding a possible move to Kansas or the substance of Monday's LCC meeting.

KSHB 41 political reporter Charlie Keegan will offer coverage from Topeka throughout Monday. Look for updates on KSHB.com and in KSHB 41 newscasts.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

