Jackson County Legislature votes down capital improvements sales tax proposal to keep Chiefs in county

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Legislature voted down a proposed 1/4-cent capital improvements sales tax Monday.

Jackson County Legislator Manny Abarca sponsored the proposal, which he said was designed to keep the Chiefs in Jackson County.

Legislators voted 5-4 against the 20-year sales tax, which was expected to bring in $600 million.

The deadline to get the sales tax proposal on the November ballot is Tuesday, Aug. 27.

Abarca's persistence in trying to get a sales tax designed to pay for improvements to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium has been met with rejection.

Both Chiefs and Royals officials said they are looking at all their options after voters said no earlier this year to a proposed sales tax to help pay for improvements to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and to help pay for a new downtown stadium for the Royals.

Renderings for a new stadium for the Chiefs in Kansas City, Kansas, have been released, but the team has not said whether it plans to stay in Jackson County or move to another location in the metro.

Another set of renderings for a downtown stadium were released Monday by a team of architects, real estate brokers, attorneys and PR professionals.

The group's website states the purpose is "to conduct a deep investigation to see if Washington Square Park could achieve the goals of both community and Royals. This team includes 3D Development, BNIM Architects, Cushman Wakefield, Withers Brant and Highline Partners."

