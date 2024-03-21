KSHB 41 News obtains poll results showing tight race in stadium sales tax

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new poll shows voters are split on whether to fund the Chiefs and Royals stadium projects. Voters in Jackson County, Missouri, will head to the polls on April 2 to decide on Question 1.

The poll obtained by KSHB 41 News showed 47 percent of respondents would vote yes on the issue, while 46 percent of voters would choose no.

The remaining seven percent of respondents told pollsters they remain undecided.

Kansas City-based Remington Research Group conducted the survey over the phone or via text messages between March 16 and 17. It included 506 likely voters. The margin of error is +/- 4.5 percent.

Remington Research Group has connections with representatives on the “Yes on 1” political action committee.

Representatives for the “Yes on 1” campaign said the poll results show the importance of getting information to voters and places an emphasis on the impact voter turnout will play on election day.

Question 1 asks voters to repeal a current 3/8th-cent sales tax that funds the stadiums but expires in 2031 and replace it with a new sales tax at the same rate through 2064. The Royals would use their half of the money to build a new stadium in the Crossroads neighborhood of downtown. The Chiefs would use the other half of the tax money to renovate GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

This survey shows 61 percent of respondents have seen “a lot” of information about Question 1. It showed more people had heard about the Royals stadium plans than the Chiefs’ renovation plans.

Most of the respondents were from eastern Jackson County. Only 3 percent of the respondents live downtown. More Democrats than Republicans participated in the survey. And more women than men participated. Roughly 75 percent of respondents were white.

