Staff continue response to 'computer system disruption' at Liberty Hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The effects of a "computer system disruption" earlier this week at Liberty Hospital continued to reverberate Thursday.

The disruptions at the Northland hospital began when am “information technology event” Tuesday morning effected the hospital's operations.

A special squad of ambulances from the metro area came to the hospital and helped transfer patients to other hospitals.

Hospital officials worked with ambulance services to transport more than two dozen patients. The hospital asked other patients who needed ER services to consider other options.

The hospital sent out an update at 5 p.m. Thursday, but were not able to say how long the computer issue will last.

"We would like to thank our patients, staff and community for your patience and support during our computer system disruption," according to the hospital's statement. "We are committed to transparency and will share information with you as we are able."

The news release states patients are being seen at clinic appointments and the hospital, as well as schedule and perform low-risk procedures and surgeries.

"Patient safety is our utmost priority, according to the statement. "Our staff are following standard downtime procedures to document patient care. "If your appointment was canceled and you did not receive a call, we apologize and encourage you to contact your provider's office."

