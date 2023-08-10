Staffing for school bus drivers improves in Lee's Summit, district says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — School districts across the Kansas City area are getting ready for the first day of class and the Lee's Summit School District says it'll have enough bus drivers to move students around.

“We’re right on the edge of being fully staffed," said Scott Connell, safety and compliance manager for the Lee's Summit School District. "We still got some training to get some people started, but we’re headed in the right direction.”

Connell said one reason the district is moving in the right direction is money.

“We pay very competitively with the market. We’re toward the top end and that's thanks to our levy transfer that was voted in April," he said. "That helped quite a bit and we also work for a great school district and I think that draws people as well.”

More bus drivers is good news for Adri Tenorio's son.

“Last year, it took him about an hour to get home when he did ride the bus, because there wasn’t enough bus drivers," Tenorio said.

The first day of class for Lee's Summit is Aug. 23 and Tenorio is looking forward to seeing her son come home sooner.

“I’m hoping this year it’s 30 minutes or less," Tenorio said. "I’m like please pretend it’s pizza, bring him home."

