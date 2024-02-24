'Stand with Ukraine' rally planned to commemorate 2nd anniversary of war with Russia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People will gather on Saturday, Feb. 24 at Mill Creek Park near the Country Club Plaza to show strength in numbers as they reflect on the war in Ukraine.

The Stand with Ukraine KC rally is from 2-4 p.m. near the fountain, located on the corner of Mill Creek Parkway and West 47th Street.

Organizer Volodymyr Polishchuk has lived in the Kansas City area for a couple of decades. He said Saturday’s rally is an effort to show America's continued support for Ukraine’s efforts against Russia.

“We’re doing it for the community of the people that are here and to show that also the people in Kansas City that there are still Ukrainians here there are people that still need help,” Polishchuk said. “Also to display our support morally and emotionally to all the people that are fighting the war in Ukraine.”

KSHB 41 News followed up with Ukrainian student Elina Shutova, a senior at the University of Kansas. She has spent the last two years studying for her degree but also worrying and trying to help her family, who still call Ukraine home.

"I think you learn to be stronger than you've heard before," Shutova said. "First of all, understand what is actually happening. Understand the importance of talking about it and just raising this awareness and being able to talk to the right people to make the change."

She said she believes her people have not lost hope and neither has she, even two years later. Shutova plans to attend the Stand with Ukraine rally.