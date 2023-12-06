Starfish Project Foundation in Olathe provides free food, clothes, basic needs for thousands each month

OLATHE, Kan. — An organization in Olathe, Kansas, has been making waves of positive change by providing free essential services to thousands of families across the Kansas City metro each month.

The Starfish Project Foundation, known for its commitment to the community, helps alleviate hardships faced by local families. Their impact is evident for many, like Tyren and Jarrod Tyson, who found the organization during a hard time in their lives.

“We have six children and Jarrod went through a time of medical problems and had to stop his job for medical leave. So we were down to one income with six kids," Tyren Tyson said.

Through a friend, they learned about the Starfish Project Foundation and their mission to help families like theirs.

“It was really humbling experience to come in here and to see everything that they offer, and they offer warm smiles and just really talk to us like we were family,” Tyson said.

The foundation has been offering a lifeline to those in need by providing groceries, clothes and other basic necessities at no cost, ensuring that no one in the community goes without essential items.

“Know that there are people who genuinely love to help, and it's okay to receive that help. What life is all about is coming together and helping each other," Tyson said.

With an increasing number of families finding it difficult to make ends meet, the foundation has become a beacon of hope for people going through difficult times due to unemployment, financial difficulties or other issues. Along with providing for immediate needs, the initiative has strengthened the community's sense of belonging.

Oh it's incredibly important. I mean I've grown up in Kansas City," Tyson said. "I don't really remember anything like this.”

This initiative started years ago, when Joni Moreland saw a need in the community and wanted to make a difference.

“I was in the corporate world for many, many years and the whole time I'm there I'm spending all this time, I'm working really hard, but I'm not helping anybody," Moreland said.

Seeing how much families and individuals have benefited from the foundation only motivates Moreland to continue this mission.

“It almost brings me to tears a lot of times when we start looking at the numbers. When we're sending out food for over a thousand people a week," Moreland said. “It's amazing to be able to see the impact we're making in the community."

None of this would be possible without the support and gracious donations from the community and other local organizations.

“It's just wonderful to see how many volunteers come in and make this kind of impact here," Moreland said.

As this holiday season approaches, the foundation has ramped up its efforts to bring joy and relief to families and to ensure that everyone can experience the warmth and generosity of the community.

"Just watching the impact of this room fill with people, or people coming together as a community, serving the community, how can you give up on that?” Moreland said.

If you would like to learn how to volunteer, donate or need assistance, visit the Starfish Project Foundation's website.

